GRANBY, Mo. — Granby’s police chief is no longer with the force after a city council decision made Friday.

In a closed session on December 22, Granby City Council members voted 4-0 to terminate Freddie “Rico” Engberg’s role as Chief of Police. The decision came after hours of discussion including testimony from Mayor Jamie Conway, Chief Engberg, and other residents. The ruling was announced Tuesday.

Chief Engberg was suspended with pay back in November without an explanation from officials. Engberg, who was hired in March, was not allowed to comment on the issue. The reasons for Chief Engberg’s suspension and now termination have not been made public.

Since then, a Granby officer was also suspended after a heated exchange with council members.

We’ve reached out to Granby City Council and former Chief Engberg for comment but have yet to receive a response.