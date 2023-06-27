DIAMOND, Mo. — An area park superintendent is calling it a career.

Jim Heaney has been the park superintendent at the “George Washington Carver National Monument” in Diamond for nearly 15 years.

That makes him the longest-tenured leader at that post in park history.

He’s also worked at several other National Park Service sites — including ones in Massachusetts, Mississippi, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Alabama.

One of the most satisfying aspects of his time at Carver has been how it has rebounded from COVID.

“This year has really been amazing, we had about 9,000 students come through both last fall and in the spring, so just phenomenal to see the park going full steam again,” said Jim Heaney, Carver Monument Park Superintendent.

Heaney had planned to retire this spring — but wanted to stay long enough for the park’s “Carver Days” next month.

His last day on the job will be July 28th.

He says he and his wife plan on staying in the area — and will be regulars at Carver after he retires.