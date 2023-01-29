DIAMOND, Mo. — The “George Washington Carver National Monument” is reflecting back on a key piece of farming history.

We’re talking about what was originally called the “Jesup Agricultural Wagon”.

Carver sketched the design of the wagon himself. That sketch would become reality in 1906.

Carver would take the wagon to different communities in Alabama, and teach farmers about what was considered newer farming techniques back then, along with nutrition and crop rotation skills.

Park guides say over 2,000 farmers benefited from the wagon in 1906 alone.

“Then, eventually, a nurse would be traveling with them. So, the nurse would primarily be focused on farm animals, but could also, like, meet with people as well. It was kind of a way to reach out and help farmers who didn’t have access to the new events, or couldn’t leave their farm,” said Valerie Baldwin, George Washington Carver National Monument Park Guide.

The “Jesup Agricultural Wagon” would later be redesigned and renamed the “Booker T. Washington Agricultural School on Wheels”.

A replica of the wagon with the original sketches can be viewed inside the museum at the monument.