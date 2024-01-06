GRANBY, Mo. — A student-run small business in Granby has outgrown the classroom.

“We have three silhouettes, two heat-presses, a banner maker, a 3-D printer… Let’s make things,” said Denise Stafford, East Newton High School DECA Advisor.

And that’s exactly what students are doing at East Newton High School – as Patriots taking DECA business and entrepreneurial classes recently opened their own store – located on Main Street in Granby.

“This is Patriot Outpost, we are an extension and learning lab for East Newton High School. My entrepreneurial students run the school store there and this year we extended it into Granby, the building we are in,” said Stafford.

The space was donated by Granby Mayor, Jamie Conway, enabling them to expand their services beyond the classroom.

“I have a ton of equipment in my classroom and so we needed to use it and utilize what we have, and the students being who they are, brainstormed and were like, let’s expand our store,” said Stafford.

It’s filled with handcrafted items, like specialized clothing and 3-D printed jewelry – all made and designed by “Patriots.”

“Making a shirt is really fun because I love to design things, especially like graphic designing and flyers, and presentations. So that little bit of skills, I initiate to making shirts and it’s fun when you print shirts and you weave a bit off of it and peel off venal, it is very satisfying,” said Hilary Yang, East Newton Senior.

“I am able to understand so much in relation to marketing and business and it’s also helped because I own a personal business and it has helped that expand and grow. How can I make my personal business better, with the experience I get at school,” said Lillian Clymer, East Newton Senior.

The store is open from 4 p.m. until seven on Fridays – with expanded hours on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.