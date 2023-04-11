NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — This was the scene (below) of a house fire just before 8:00 pm tonight (Tuesday).

The home sits off Goldfinch Road in Newton County.

It’s about seven-miles northwest of Tipton Ford, five-miles Southeast of Redings Mill.

Redings Mills fire crews got there after 7:00 p.m.

The blaze eventually caused the roof of the single-story home to collapse.

No word on how many people were inside, but officials said everyone was able to make it out safely.

Crews from Joplin and Neosho also provided mutual aid, and were still working hot spots around 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.