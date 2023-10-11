DIAMOND, Mo. — A morning fire destroys a Diamond home.

Diamond and Duenweg Fire fighters responded to the site of a structure fire near Highway 59 and Aspen Rd. around 8:15 Wednesday morning after receiving a call from a passerby.

About a dozen firefighters helped extinguish the blaze which had already fully engulfed the front of the building. Newton County EMS and Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

Authorities confirm no residents were home when the fire began. No personnel were injured. Firefighters are having trouble putting out the fire in the attic. Diamond’s Fire Chief adds the home is going to be a total loss.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.