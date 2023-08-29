NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A former local police chief has made a move to get back into the local law enforcement game.

On Tuesday, Matt Stewart officially announced his bid to run for Newton County Sheriff next year.

The current executive director of the Children’s Center — which is based in Joplin — has a deep background in law enforcement – 20 years with the Joplin Police Department.

He retired in 2020 and spent his last four years there as chief.

Stewart and his family live in Seneca — in fact, he’s president of its school board.

So — why this move?

“Really, I just miss that law enforcement calling. Miss being around law enforcement, and just really want to be able to try give back to my community. Three of the main things that I tried to focus on while I was in Joplin and then I would also do in Newton County is on the professionalism, accountability and transparency. All three of those tie hand-in-hand to each other and they really all three support each other, and so I’d continue to want to do that,” said Stewart.

Stewart’s name will be on the August 6th, 2024 primary ballot. Current Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings is in his 2nd 4-year term. The filing period opens on February 27th.