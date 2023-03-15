GRANBY, Mo. — Expansion on the high school campus is the focus of an upcoming bond question in East Newton.

The school district is asking voters for 1.3 million dollars to build a new gymnasium South of the existing high school.

It would be used for junior high activities and would mark the first phase toward the later construction of a new wing of classrooms.

Those would centralize junior high education at that campus.

“Right now, East Newton has the lowest tax levy of the surrounding 50 schools. And if we do this, it takes us up to 47. So this is an asking for do what’s right for kids and it’s called Proposition kids keep improving school district schools. And the idea is to get the kids up here centralized and you know, it’ll benefit the school district and benefit the kids,” said Dr. Ron Mitchell, East Newton R-VI Supt.

If approved, the question would raise the property tax levy by 9 cents.

That translates to about $17 a year for a house worth 100-thousand dollars.