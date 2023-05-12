DIAMOND, Mo. — Diamond R-4 School District has released information regarding its summer feeding program between June 1 and June 28, 2023.

Free lunch and breakfast will be served in the Diamond Elementary School cafeteria. The meals will be available Monday through Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 8:10 a.m. as well as between 11 a.m and 12:15 p.m.

These meals will be free for all kids 18 and under, and kids do not have to be enrolled in summer school to participate. This program is part of the Summer Food Service Program through Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.