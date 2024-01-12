DIAMOND, Mo. — More winter weather is on the way, but with bitter cold temperatures in the forecast—officials with the Diamond School District are keeping a close eye on weather patterns.

Superintendent Dr. Keith White says it would need to be in the single digits to cancel school for the safety of students. He says he’s thankful students will already be off for Monday’s Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, as temperatures are expected to hover around 10 degrees at the most.

But, Dr. White is also watching Tuesday’s forecast for wind chills currently predicted to be in the negative teens. He says a decision to cancel school or not will be made early—typically before or just after 5 a.m. that day. And in the case classes are not canceled—Dr. White says safety is top priority, and the school would open up early.

“When it’s cold like that, we open the doors, get the kids in, and make sure that when they’re getting dropped off there, they’re aren’t waiting outside. There’s absolutely no reason for that. And so we have staff members waiting for them at the doors to get them inside, get them to the cafeteria, get them warmed up as fast as possible, you know, get them some food and get started,” he says.

If school is canceled due to cold temperatures, Diamond School District will move to an online learning format. Families and staff will be notified via text, email, receive a phone call, and information will be added to the district’s social media accounts.