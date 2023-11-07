DIAMOND, Mo. — A local community continues to honor one of its most beloved former teachers.

The Paul Dieckhoff Diamond High School Fund was recently established with the Neosho Area Community Foundation. It was named in honor of a beloved civics and history teacher who taught at Diamond High School for more than thirty years and then went on to teach at Crowder College for more than twenty years.

Those behind the scholarship have a goal to raise $250,000, with a generous match promising to double donations to $500,000.

Once the endowment meets its fundraising goal, it will provide $20,000 annually for scholarships to Diamond High School graduates.

“You can do direct donations, you can do stock donations, we can take as little as little donations or big donations to help it out, and there’s also wire transfer options all that kind of stuff, it is a non profit so you are able to write off the amount of the contribution,” said Tyler Smith, Paul Diekhoff Endowment Fund.”

If you’d like to make a contribution, visit this link.