KSNF/KODE — An Arkansas wastewater disposal company, Denali Solutions, will be back in court next month after state agencies ordered them to stop the land application of their waste.

Denali had requested a temporary order from a Cole County court to force the Missouri Fertilizer Control Board to issue them a fertilizer license. Denali operates in Newton County, and a group, SLUDGE (STOP LAND USE DAMAGING OUR GROUND AND ENVIRONMENT), formed to oppose the land application of wastewater.

In November, Denali was ordered to stop the land application and lagoon storage of wastewater collected from meat and food processing plants. The company sought an exemption to obtain permits from the Department of Natural Resources for industrial wastewater storage basins, but the motion was denied on December 18th.

A hearing for a preliminary injunction that Denali is seeking will be held on Tuesday, January 16th, at the Cole County Courthouse.