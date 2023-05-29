DIAMOND, Mo. — Although it’s Memorial Day, we also often think of the veterans who did come home from serving their country on this day too.

One of which had already lost the love of his life and was worried he’d have to sell the home they spent so many years in together.

But two area organizations teamed up to prevent that from happening.

Ralph Beaver, who lives near Diamond, was facing several expensive home repair projects that he couldn’t do himself.

The most serious of which was his bathroom floor.

His daughter suggested he check with Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity to see if they could help.

As it turned out, the Navy veteran did, and then some.

“I can’t believe the blessings, they put me on a new roof, new windows, painted my house, new gutters, a new kitchen stove, a new hot water heater, totally rebuilt my bathroom, which is a Godsend to me,” said Ralph Beaver, homeowner, U.S. Navy veteran.

The Habitat program that he qualified is called “Critical Home Repair.”

“The qualifications are you own your home, you meet income guidelines, and we target older, physically disabled veteran households, and through a small payback program, we can do extensive work, up to $26,000 of repair work,” said Scott Clayton, executive director, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity.

For several months now, Habitat has been partnering with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri on projects like this one.

“We more or less cater into grant work, so we get contracted from other nonprofit organizations to come in and actually do the work ourselves,” said Kirk Brewer, director of construction, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.

On his own, Beaver says he would never have been able to afford to have all this work done and was fearful of having to sell this property that he and his wife, who passed away a few years ago, lived on for so many years.

“I keep thinking that I’ll wake up one day and this is a dream, that I’m so thankful for all that the blessings I received from this,” said Ralph Beaver, homeowner, U.S. Navy veteran.