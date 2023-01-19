DIAMOND, Mo. — A lesson on the life and legacy of George Washington Carver makes for good conversation over a warm cup of coffee on a chilly winter day.

The three-month series, “Coffee with Carver” kicked off this morning at the national monument in Diamond.

Today’s presentation featured how resourceful Carver was, and how he found beauty and value in common, everyday things.

Participants then learned how to make burlap flowers.

“We often have programs in the winter months geared for maybe senior adults or so that are home in the morning, that maybe want to come out and learn a little bit more about George Washington Carver. Drink some coffee or tea and just celebrate George Washington Carver’s life,” said Curtis Gregory, GWCNM Park Ranger.

The next event is scheduled for February 16th at 10 a.m. at the national monument.

The coffee discussion will focus on Carver’s artwork, followed by a wool felting workshop.