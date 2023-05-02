NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District is clearing up some confusion about a post on the high school’s Facebook page.

The district announced on Monday it would allow students one main course dish for lunch provided by the district.

If they wanted “seconds”, they would need to be paid for.

In the past, the school used COVID-related funding to provide students with free lunches.

With the school year winding down, Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins reminds parents to pay off their kids’ meal balances.

“The accountability of paying for lunches kind of went away for a couple of years and now it’s back and in the process, we changed food service companies, we upgraded. We think our meals are better, higher quality,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Superintendent with the Neosho School District.

The Neosho School District has an outstanding lunch balance of nearly $93,000 for this school year.

If your child has an outstanding lunch balance you can pay it off through the district’s website, here.