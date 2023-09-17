DIAMOND, Mo. — It was a beautiful day to take a walk and learn something new at the George Washington Carver National Monument.

The park hosted Casting a Legacy Art Walk, this afternoon.

Guests were given the opportunity to walk with a park guide and learn more about the monuments on the grounds.

Today’s (Sunday) tour focused on the 1952 George Washington Carver bust statue as well as the dedication rock – both of which have been there since the park’s opening.

The tour also highlighted the Boy Carver statue which has been there from the 1960s.

These figures depict George Washington Carver in three different times in his life.

“It’s interesting to see how the different artists kind of create different materials and different mediums. So it’s fascinating to see how each of the monuments or statues has like kind of their own purpose in it. I mean it’s just kind of beautiful,” said Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide.

If you missed today’s tour but are interested in learning more about these statues – you can always view them in person every day of the week from 9:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.