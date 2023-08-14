SENECA, Mo. — Due to a water main break, the City of Seneca has issued a boil notice for any and all ingestable tap water.

Areas impacted by the water safety measure include all residents on Washington Avenue and those south of Washington Avenue.

Typically, residents under boil advisories are suggested to bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

No timeline has been given for the duration of the advisory. Anyone in the affected areas of Seneca should follow safety precautions until further notice.