NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho High School junior Riley Kemna has achieved something no one else in her school has achieved this year — a perfect score on the ACT.

“It mainly means getting into different colleges, like, elite ones that you might not get into with a lower score,” said Riley Kemna, Junior at NHS.

This isn’t the first time Kemna has taken the test, she’s actually taken it every year since the 7th grade, improving her score each time.

“I think that just having experience of taking it more really helped me to get more comfortable with the timing and the type of questions that they ask,” said Kemna.

While that may seem young to some people, Kemna says it actually helped her.

“The biggest advice that I can give is to start taking the ACT as early as you can and take it as many times as you can because the more familiar with it you get the better your score is going to be,” said Kemna.

According to Kemna, she couldn’t have achieved this without the help of her teachers and family.

“So I had an English teacher freshman year, and then also my mom’s a biology teacher at the high school so she helped me quite a bit with the science portion, and I also worked with an English teacher that used to go here too,” said Kemna.

Once Kemna graduates she hopes to go to Stanford University to pursue her career.

“I want to go to college and major in biomedical engineering but I’ve also considered being an environmental lawyer,” said Kemna.