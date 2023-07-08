DIAMOND, Mo. — Hundreds of people from all across the country gathered in one location to celebrate the life of one local and historic man.

It was all part of the 80th “Carver Days” celebration held today (Saturday) at the George Washington Carver National Monument.

The event honors the anniversary of Carver’s passing and the creation of the national park – the first one to pay tribute to an African American.

Various organizations and activities were a part of today’s free event – like “Bright Star Touring Theatre” and some Junior Ranger activities.

George Washington Carver National Monument Park Ranger – Curtis Gregory – tells us events like these are a great way to show the legacy that Carver left.

“We are George Washington Carver National Monument and we do it every day but on this day it’s just a special day that we just want to show a little bit more recognition for George Washington Carver as well as the establishment of the park,” said Curtis Gregory, GWC Park Ranger.

Last year the event was under COVID restrictions – so Curtis tells us this year was special.