DIAMOND, Mo. — Families visiting the “George Washington Carver National Monument” got a chance to hear stories from the past, today (Saturday).

The “7th Annual Storytelling Day” was held in celebration of the National Park Service’s 107th birthday – which was yesterday – the 25th.

This was a free event open to all ages.

Three storytellers were given 45 minutes to tell their own story.

Bobby Norfolk told an Underground Railroad story, Greg Bilby presented Cherokee stories, and Janice Katambwa shared African-American stories.

“All the stories are important to tell the tale about different cultures and traditions and to keep these stories going on so that new generations learn about these stories,” said Curtis Gregory, National Park Ranger.

“It’s like my calling and my mission field. I get to share with people and give them a positive message, plant those seeds and get them to think. A group like this is really great, it’s a lot of fun,” said Greg Bilby, Cherokee storyteller.

The next event at the George Washington Carver National Park is “Prairie Days” on September 9th.