SENECA, Mo. — Faith, family, and freedom is the theme for this year’s 4th celebration in Seneca.

They started the day with a parade. Huge crowds lined both sides of the road.

The event is always a big homecoming in Seneca but they also get people from all over the region who attend.

This year the parade featured fire trucks and even several floats with bands playing.

Kids were throwing out candy, and the Shriners were dressed as hillbillies.

Afternoon activities included games for kids and a duck race.

Marti Burkhart – “We’ve been coming for several years. My husband grew up in Seneca, so we love to come down here for Fourth of July.”

“I’m enjoying it. I just like to watch my brother and cousins grab the candy. They get really excited and start eating it,” said Kaide Sikes.

“It was an awesome parade. It’s a nice small-town feel and a good way to celebrate our independence,” said April Bachman.

The day-long celebration concludes tonight with live music and a fireworks show at “Seneca City Park.”