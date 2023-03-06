NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody and two others remain on the run suspected of shooting a man during a fight on Saturday.

Emergency medical personnel transported the wounded man to an area hospital. That victim was later transported by air ambulance to another medical facility. His identity and condition have not yet been disclosed.

Officers discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside his crashed car near Carver Rd. and MM Hwy on Saturday (March 4th). The Sheriff said an altercation occurred between the victim and the occupants of another vehicle – but investigators do not yet know what the fight was about.

Detectives along with the Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 13314 Hwy V in Diamond where they arrested one of the three suspects they say were involved: Cody Douglas Jones, 35, of Joplin. He faces charges of first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and second degree assault.

Cody Douglas Jones

The two suspects still wanted for questioning are Kimber M. Laquet, 37, and Trevor J. Palmer, 26, seen below. Warrants with the same charges as Jones, have been issued for both.

Kimber M. Laquet Trevor J. Palmer

NCSO requests that anyone with information on the location of these individuals contact the Newton Sheriff’s Office at 417-451-8300 or Central Dispatch at 417-451-4242.