JOPLIN, Mo. — April is Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month. According to the Amputee Coalition, it’s not only a time to raise awareness about limb loss, but it’s a time to honor the millions of people living with limb loss, which in the United States alone is approximately 2.7 million individuals (or approximately one-in-190 Americans).

For those who are affected by the loss of a limb, as well as those in the medical field who work with amputees, Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month is also a time to talk about the the advancements in technology regarding prosthetics and orthotics.

Elizabeth Flow, a certified Prosthetist Orthotist at Progressive Prosthetics and Orthotics in Joplin, says there are two areas of advanced technology that are showing promise in the field.

One area of promising tech lies with “microprocessors.” For example, microprocessor knees (sometimes referred to as computer-controlled knees) use technology that offers safer walking with less effort, which makes it easier to walk on hills, ramps, and uneven terrain.

“Microprocessors can be in knees, or you can have microprocessor ankles, and what they do is they have a gyroscope in them and that helps to determine where the particular component is in a given space. They help not just with stumble recovery, but when it comes to the type of the terrain that you’re walking on. If you’re walking up a hill, it’s going to change the way it works to help you walk up hill. It’s the same when you’re walking down hill or when you’re in an unstable area. The microprocessor gives you increased stability,” says Flow.

Although microprocessors have been in use for a couple of decades, Flow says they are now considered to be mainstream rather than experimental, and are becoming more widely accepted by insurance companies.

Another type of technology offering promise to amputee victims is “Osseointegration.” According to John Hopkins Medicine, Osseointegration is an advanced reconstructive surgery technique for amputees that eliminates the need for a traditional prosthesis. John Hopkins is just one of only a handful of medical centers across the U.S. with physicians that practice Osseointegration. The procedure, they claim, can offer better function and quality of life for people with arm amputations, and those who are left with a short bone after an amputation, which makes it difficult to wear a regular prosthesis.

“In the last five years, I have gone from seeing one doctor that I know of who is trained to perform Osseointegration operations, to four doctors that are trained in this procedure, so it is becoming more popular. It’s a very precise and intensive procedure, but it can be a great option for those who, for whatever reason, are unable to wear a regular prosthesis,” said Flow.

As technology evolves and better options for those with limb loss and limb difference are made available, Flow says it’s important to make these advancements known to the public.

“There are 2.7 million people living with limb loss in the U.S. today, and they’re expecting that number to at least double by 2050. That’s quite a large chunk of our population. Also, more than 30% of people with limb loss experience depression, anxiety, and mental health issues. So it’s important to recognize that limb loss and limb difference is a real issue, and any medical advancements that are made in regards to that, can be life changing,” said Flow.

You can learn more about Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month, HERE.