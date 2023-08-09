FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A new school year at Fort Scott Community College means a new president who’s excited to serve the students and the community.

“The day that we got the phone call, the day that we had the meeting and we knew that this was coming to fruition was a day I’ll never forget,” said Dr. Jason Kegler, FSCC College President and CEO.

Dr. Jason Kegler has been on the job as the new president of Fort Scott Community College since July 19th.

He comes from Pittsburg State, where he had worked since 2014 — most recently serving as the university’s Associate Vice President for Student Life.

He’s now excited for his next chapter.

“I think there’s an opportunity there for us to build some partnerships within the community within local business with local industry within the region with across the state. But really just reengage with the community and make sure that people understand that we are a resource for the community,” said Kegler.

What intrigues Kegler about being in the education system — and what does he enjoy about it?

“Really the community college setting is really where I belong. Having the opportunity to be a part of that transformation of young people into the workforce and into adulthood is something that I’m passionate about. And so that’s, getting back to community college was something that I was really interested in doing,” said Kegler.

He says his first few weeks on the job have been listening to the thoughts and concerns of faculty and staff.

“It’s about having conversations with them trying to better understand the things that they feel are important to them. I mean, you know, we’re going to make sure that they have all the technology in the classroom that they can do the best. Be the best prepared to teach and educate,” said Kegler.

Dr. Kegler says he wouldn’t have been in this position without the support of his family and friends.

“Thank you to my family and to my friends who were with me throughout this process. This was I, there were a lot of people who helped me. It takes a village. And so there were a lot of people who were part of this process that I really truly appreciate and this college, this community is going to be better for it,” said Kegler.

Dr. Kegler is looking forward to building on the legacy here at Fort Scott Community College.