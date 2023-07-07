JOPLIN, Mo. — An organization that works with the homeless is under new leadership. There is a new couple at the helm of the Salvation Army of Jasper/Newton County. Bill and Deb Middendorp have taken the reins of the ministry.

Bill was familiarizing himself with the newly opened location in Carthage, and Deb was doing the same thing in Joplin. She says don’t expect any major changes to come for a while.

“For the first month we just really want to observe and before we dive in, as far as new plans but I know we’ll develop some, as as we get to know the community,” said Deb Middendorp, Salvation Army Jasper/Newton County Auxiliary Captain.

Unlike most couples who have served as leaders in this ministry in the past, both are still in the process of completing their education, which Deb says will take about another year. Wednesday was their first day on the job and both are very impressed with the resources they have to work with, among them, the thrift store, meal program, and emergency disaster services.

“That is an area we need to grow in volunteers, grow an EDS team, but we have the training available and we have the equipment ready,” she said.

Helping new leadership hit the ground running is the job of local staff members like Nathan Hicks, who heads that program.

“So when new officers come in, it’s always important to have individuals here within the Corps just to be able to help our new offices just help get acquainted, with those in need around the area, so I myself are part of Rotary, so I’ll help our officers get acquainted with those within Rotary,” said Nathan Hicks, Salvation Army E.D.S. Director, Volunteer Coordinator.

The Middendorp’s left Mitchell, South Dakota, to take over for Jennifer and Marty Norris, who served in Joplin for three years and were sent to a town in Iowa. Middendorp says the typical time frame for a person or couple to serve in one location is anywhere from two to seven years. Among their previous assignments, the couple has spent several years doing street ministry in Chicago.

People who work with the less fortunate will tell you that before you can make a meaningful change in someone’s life, you first have to know how they got there.

“A lot of what we do is just a ministry of presence, just to be a listening ear to validate that we see them, we’ll hear them. We can’t solve all their problems, but we can come along side and be a friend and an encouragement,” said Deb.