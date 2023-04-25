(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — With each passing year, passenger vehicles are becoming more equipped with the latest technology available to drivers. That also includes technology that can’t be seen, such as noise damping materials used in the construction of vehicles — blocking out road noise and keeping the vehicle’s interior as quiet and comfortable as possible. But with new noise canceling technology comes unintended consequences, such as drivers struggling to hear approaching emergency vehicles.

Emergency responders from Newton County say they’ve seen first hand this new sound damping technology work against them when responding to a call.

“I’ve been responding in emergency vehicles for about 30 years and we’ve found that some of the newer passenger vehicles out there seem to be more soundproofed, and because of that we see delays when we’re approaching a vehicle with lights and sirens. The drivers don’t stop or move over, in fact most of them don’t do anything at all,” said paramedic Scott Cranford, with the Newton County Ambulance District.

“I’ve been doing this for many years now and it seems like those of us that have been in emergency services longer, have seen this trend increase — that people aren’t paying attention and they’re not moving over to the shoulder like they used too. Obviously one of the factors is that they just don’t hear us,” said Fire Chief, Steve Coats with the Redings Mill Fire Protection District.

According to Car and Driver, some of the quietest cars on the market based on professional testing are:

Audi A8

Mercedes-Benz S550e

Kia Optima

Cadillac CT6

Tesla Model S

Lexus GS

Audi A6

Kia K900

Toyota Prius

To some, the obvious answer for drivers not being able to hear oncoming emergency vehicle sirens would be to make them louder. However the acoustical consulting website, Acentech says increasing the decibel of police, fire and EMS sires doesn’t solve the problem that sound proofing technology has created. The website claims a siren that’s too loud can damage the hearing of pedestrians, startle drivers into making poor driving decisions, and make it difficult for the emergency responders to hear other sirens, which they say can be very dangerous when entering an intersection.

To catch the attention of drivers, emergency responders do have options when it comes to how they use their sirens. Various agencies are now using a “rumbler” siren on their emergency vehicles. The rumbler produces a pulsating, low-frequency sound and is used in conjunction with a with a standard, high-frequency siren. This type of siren causes a vibration, catching the attention of those who many not be able to hear a typical siren. While the rumbler is not used by Redings Mill Fire or the Newton County Ambulance District, emergency responders do have ways to catch the attention of drivers.

“Safety is the most important aspect of responding, and we want to make sure that the public is also safe. So we have a number of ways of utilizing the air horns, and varying the different type of siren tones when approaching an intersection or coming up on a driver who isn’t responding to us. If we see somebody’s not moving, or moving in the wrong direction, we’re very cautious when we approach them,” said Cranford.

Emergency responders say sound proofing technology isn’t the only high-tech feature in newer vehicles causing drivers to be unaware of approaching fire trucks and ambulances. Their number one concern: Drivers distracted by their phones.

“I think people are just paying less attention to emergency vehicles in general. That might have to do more with distractions, because there are a lot of distractions now these days, especially all of the things that new cars can do, but the biggest distraction that I see comes from cell phones,” said Fire Chief Coats.

“When responding to calls, I see a great deal of drivers that are on their cell phones, whether that be a phone call or texting. I would say distracted driving is more abundant than it ever has been,” said Cranford.