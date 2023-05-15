NEOSHO, Mo. — A tradition that dates back to the 70s continued Friday in Neosho. It’s Paint the Hill, a way for Neosho High School seniors to leave their mark at the school. Hill Street located next to Neosho High School is closed off while school officials section off spaces for the students to paint.

Each student must submit their design prior to painting in order to be approved. Neosho High School Principal Trent Barrat says this is a great way to conclude the school year.

“There’ll be some paint wars later on where they get to paint each other and have fun doing some of those things but you know just the time of being with your senior high school because you know you go through high school and you see the same kids ya know for four years typically and then after you graduate sometimes you lose those connections so this is one event that you get to see your friends for one of the last times,” said Trent Barrat, Neosho High School Principal.

“We’ve been looking forward to it. There is a lot of senior things that we get to do and this is one of our favorite ones to be a part of,” said Brock Franklin, Neosho High School Senior.

After a day filled with painting, the Neosho Fire Department joins in on the fun and hoses down the students to help remove some of the paint that got on them.

Hill Street was closed through the weekend so the students and community could come out and enjoy the seniors’ artwork.