NEOSHO, Mo. — A commitment to helping working parents is now complete in the Neosho School District. The district’s new employee daycare is now complete on South High Street.

A former church was converted into the space so that Neosho teachers and staff members could have a reliable place to leave their own children during the school day. The project was approved late last year and was finished just in time for school to start in August.

“Anything that we can do to make the staff want to come here, retain them, and be able to focus on their job. That’s that’s a perk that any employer would want to give their employees,” said Stephanie Willis, Neosho Schools Daycare Director.

The daily rate for the staff daycare runs between $30-$35 depending on the child’s age.