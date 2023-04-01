NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters in Neosho are facing a multi-million dollar decision.

“We don’t have a lot of space here. And it’s pretty old — and so I think we need the chance to give some other kids these opportunities,” said Kailyn Daniels, NHS Senior.

Neosho High School Senior Kailyn Daniels says their AG building is small and has limited options. She’d like to see a new center built – something that would happen if the school district’s levy question passes next week.

“78-’79 was when construction finished here for the AG building 4003…and at that time it was state of the art,” said Kelin Kruze, Ag Teacher.

The proposal calls for a new agriculture center on the junior high campus.

“We would get to bring our junior high AG students in to use the building to the goal of the new building is to have some lab area for all aspects of AG,” said Kruze.

“New opportunities for upgraded science. Labs in animal science, plant science, food science, and also give them access to live animals and really meets the authentic learning goals that we have for our district,” said Jim Cummins, Neosho R-5 Supt.

The ballot question is a no-tax-levy increase that would earmark $14 million for the AG center and a number of other improvements. That includes new playground equipment for elementary schools and an upgrade for the family and consumer science classroom at the high school.

“Security upgrades across the district. One of the things that we’ve learned through some of the recent tragedies was lack of communication during emergency events. And so we would completely redo our two-way communication system throughout the district,” said Cummins.

Those improvements — and the new AG center — will go before voters next Tuesday.

“I would love to see this new AG facility,” said Carter Lewis, NHS Sophomore.