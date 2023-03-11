NEOSHO, Mo. — A group of local veterans received a special gift on Saturday.

Veterans at the Neosho Medicalodges were gifted monogrammed jackets, from The Punishers, a law enforcement/Veteran motorcycle club, made up of first responders.

The jackets were originally going to be Christmas gifts, but they did not receive them in time.

President Steve “Stone Cold” Watkins says their motto is providing service for others.

“I mean they’ve given everything to us, why not take a little bit of time to give something to them? Some of them have given parts of their body or, or their soul to this country. They’re the most important thing we can have in this world is our appreciation of what they’ve done for us, and we want to show it, even if it’s just a small token,” said Steve “Stone Cold” Watkins.

“That means a lot to us, it means a lot to the veterans that show and stuff. Because that gives a boost to keep doing what they’re doing and when they keep doing what they’re doing they are blessing us at the same time, so it’s all around blessings for everybody I think,” said Bill Alsop, U.S. Army Veteran.

Each jacket contains the Veteran’s name and the branch they served in.