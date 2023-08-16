NEOSHO, Mo. — An upgrade to high-speed internet is already underway in Neosho.

A company called “Ozark Fiber” is working on initial infrastructure to offer a fiber optic internet connection in town.

That includes residential speeds up to two gigabits per second — a max that could expand to ten gigs per second in the future.

City workers say the high-speed connection is crucial for both residential and business growth.

“As new business comes in, as home buyers come in with home businesses, the high-speed internet has become very important to them with the amount of data we don’t even realize that we use every day on it,” said Richard Leavens, Neosho Dev. Svcs. Dir.

Phase one of the project is expected to wrap up next spring.

Residents can find out more about signing up on their website, here.