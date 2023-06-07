NEOSHO, Mo. — Two residences in Neosho sustained heavy fire damage.

Wednesday morning just after 6:00 crews with the Neosho Fire Department were called to a home north of Neosho Square on E. McCord St. At the scene, one structure was already engulfed in flames as it started to jump to the house next door.

Neosho Police and Fire were at the site but did not comment on the cause or details – only that no injuries have been reported yet for either residents or crews.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.