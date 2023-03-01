NEOSHO, Mo. — Local anglers gather in Neosho for the opening day of trout season.

This is the 4th year the city has kicked off the season with a catch-and-release event.

Hickory Creek was stocked with more than 500 rainbow trout.

Participants waited for the prayer and sirens, tradition signally the start of trout season.

Anglers with a trout permit are limited to taking home four fish daily during the season.

“It is stocked several times a year, and it is stocked and ready to go for trout opener today,” said Kenny Balls, City of Neosho Parks Manager.

“I think they’re so vital to have these moments with your kids as a dad obviously I think you should be able to teach your kids to fish, hunt, just be out in the woods and just be self-reliant,” said George Xiong, Nathan Xiong, Elias Xiong, participants of trout opening day.

The catch-and-keep season continues through October 31st.