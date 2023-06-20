NEOSHO, Mo. — Several area churches provided free food for people in need during COVID, and one of them never stopped.

In fact, Monark Southern Baptist Church in Neosho actually started distributing free food even before COVID, then continued through the pandemic, and is still doing so today. Pastor Melvin Stapp said the need has never been greater than it is right now.

He said the goal is to make sure people don’t have to give up their basic necessities during this trying time.

“We help feed a lot of families, families are having some challenges today trying to pay the bills, buy food, buy medicine, all that different stuff, and so we developed a ministry that reaches out to people and gives food away,” said Melvin Stapp, Pastor, Monark Baptist Church.

The food distribution program started back in 2008, and takes place on the first and third Tuesday of every month.

You can find more information through their Facebook page here.