NEOSHO, Mo. — A local college is hosting a book sale, and all you need to bring is a dollar.

The Crowder College Annual Book Sale is back up and running in Neosho.

The sale is open to the public and features a variety of books and videos.

Prices start at twenty-five cents for children’s books, fifty cents for paperbacks and videos, and hardback books will only cost you a single dollar.

Representatives from the college say the funds from the sale will be used to better the resources around campus.

“The money will go back to the library, our friends at the library put this on, and they help buy things like equipment or certain software and things that we might need in the library that otherwise we couldn’t purchase,” said Cindy Brown, Crowder College Director of Public Information.

The sale is in Room C inside the Wright Conference Center and will run until 2:00 pm on Thursday.