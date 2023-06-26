NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District is looking for some talent.

The grand opening event for the new Freeman Health System Performing Arts Center is coming up July 15th, and they’re wanting to bring in some talented artists to help open the new venue.

At the moment they have five 45-minute slots open for performers ranging from dancing to magic to singing.

This will be a free event open to the public.

The new facility seats about fifteen hundred people — the deadline to apply is Wednesday.

“We’re looking, not only for this day but for the coming months to find people who want to come perform in just a beautiful venue and bring that talent to our community,” said Jim Cummins, Superintendent Neosho School District.

If you have talent and interested in performing at the grand opening

A Google Form can be found on Neosho High School Facebook page, which you can find here.