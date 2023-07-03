NEOSHO, Mo. — B&B Theatres executives are discussing how their theaters are flourishing — even locally — despite recent hardships the industry faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seeing people come in here, seeing the long lines out the door, which we have had, is refreshing and a really neat thing for me,” said Buzz Ball, B&B Theatres District Manager.

According to the National Association of Theater Owners, the U.S. has lost more than 2,000 movie theaters since 2020. Forbes points out that 61 percent of Americans did not go to the movies at all in 2021. With all these issues the industry has faced, theater workers told us that there were some of them that thought those long lines were a thing of the past.

“Are you ever going to open again? There was a lot of doubt, but I think based on our company, wonderful owners, we endured and are back going strong again,” said Ball.

“We were closed for about a period of six months. B&B Theatres has existed in one form or another since 1924, so very nearly 100 years, under the same family ownership, and during that hundred year period, the circuit has shut down one time, and it was during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paul Farnsworth, B&B Theatres Executive of Communications and Content.

But once theaters started to re-open, B&B started to do something no one else was doing at the time — expanding. They’ve added as many as 16 new locations across the country and are now featured in 14 different states.

“But there are things that I think do set us apart, that I want people to know about so they can hold us to it when they come in here. We have five core values: family, fun, innovation, joy, and integrity. Those are things we hope people experience when they come see us, and if it’s not, we wanna know so we can change it and make sure that’s the kind of experience that they have had,” added Farnsworth.

And he also credits one high-flying blockbuster hit — that got people of all ages back in theaters.

“The one that made the most significant mark was ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Very recently, it exploded records for one thing, but also it was the perfect movie for the country at that time, at the domestic box office. It was a title they could comfortably rally behind, and if you think about the movie you want to see with the best sound and picture, it’s right up there,” said Farnsworth.

B&B Theatres has plans to expand into Joplin, as soon as next year.