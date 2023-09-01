NEOSHO, Mo. — Crowder College officials report a record attendance for the 11th annual “Roughrider Scholarship Rodeo”. That means more resources and funds to support the college’s agriculture students.

Crowder’s AG-Division chair tells us – ticket sales and sponsorships from this year’s event brought in more than 20-thousand dollars.

The rodeo is 100-percent student run – and rewards those who help out in forms of book scholarships as well as assistance with travel costs – lodging – and competitions throughout the year.

“The more we can take away excuses for students not to participate, the better. So I definitely don’t want a dollar sign to be a barrier for our students to develop those skills,” said Jorge Zapata, Crowder College Agriculture Chair.

“We’ve been to Costa Rica, Scotland, Peru, and all 50-states in the United States, to show them things from working with elephants at a rescue in Florida, to Costa Rica’s coffee plantations,” said Karen Fink, Crowder College Agriculture Administrative Assistant.

The rodeo has provided more than $100,000 in scholarships and assistance to students over the past 11 years.