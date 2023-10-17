NEOSHO, Mo. — What started as a test, has turned into an event.

Neosho’s second pub crawl – “The Downtown Creep and Crawl” – was held last Friday, the 13th.

The first pub crawl was a part of Celebrate Neosho and was a test to see if the event could be handled responsibly.

They passed! This time around, the Neosho Square saw even more people participating.

Five bars joined in the pub crawl as other businesses on the square offered specials.

The event also had a costume party.

“We’re all working really hard as local business owners to provide more to the community, so we want the community to turn up and help support us back so we can keep offering more things to them,” said Adriana Henry, owner of Briar and Thistle.

Adriana Henry says they’ll soon be planning pub crawls for 2024.