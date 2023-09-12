NEOSHO, Mo. — Most Missouri schools make it a top priority to get high marks in state testing.

But in Neosho this year, the focus is changing.

“MAP testing – we have one session of testing at the end of the year, anything could be going on in anybody’s life for a whole plethora of reasons that you might not get the true picture of the growth that the student has experienced,” said Jimmy Wallace, Neosho Teacher.

Neosho teacher Jimmy Wallace wants the best for his students.

And he believes there are better options than the yearly MAP tests required by the state.

“One test at the end of the year that we don’t get results back until the next ball is not ideal,” said Wallace.

Now Wallace is getting the chance to try something different.

The school district has gotten a state waiver for “MAP testing.”

“We always used to kind of refer to it as an autopsy report. So in other words, the years over, we take this test since students home for the summer, we get the results late August, early September. And it does nothing really to drive our instruction,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho R-5 Supt.

Neosho students will still take MAP tests for federal requirements.

But an even bigger focus is now on an alternative plan that the Wildcats are piloting.

It’s through year testing called IReady.

Multiple tests during the school year, with quick results to help customize instruction.

“So immediately we know if they’re how many grade levels behind they are, they’re on grade level, which skills they don’t have knowledge gaps, so we can immediately start working on that students gaps,” said Cummins.

Neosho is one of 20 school districts in the state approved for the three-year innovation waiver.

And while the testing style may vary, the target is still the same.

“The two goals are K eight is to get students high school ready. In high school is designed to get them college career workforce ready,” said Cummins.