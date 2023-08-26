NEOSHO, Mo. — Something fun was happening in downtown Neosho today (Saturday) – The only stipulation was – that you might have needed to be a “Swiftie” – as in a Taylor Swift fan.

The “Neosho Downtown Business Alliance” held a Taylor Swift themed scavenger hunt.

16 businesses on and off the square participated in the fun.

Players downloaded the “Experience Neosho App” – where they found 16 clues.

Each clue sent participants to one of those businesses – where they snapped a picture of the answer.

Once the hunt was completed – participants entered their names into a drawing with a chance to win a twenty-five dollar gift card.

The fun didn’t stop there, the party continued into the evening with a Taylor Swift karaoke night at “East-Side Social” – and then moved to Taylor Swift trivia night at Indian Springs Brewing Company.