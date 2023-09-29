NEOSHO, Mo. — Students at a local high school trade paper for a concrete canvas.

Next weekend is the “Neosho Fall Festival.”

To get ready for the event, some of the kids from the Neosho Central Campus spent part of their Friday putting their art skills to the test.

Principal Ryan Sheffield says it gives them practice in going from an idea to a finished product.

It’s also a bit of a precursor to next weekend.

“So we’ve also started a pre-festival tradition of holding our own chalk art contest here on campus uh to promote that one and to give our kids some practice before they might participate in the fall festival,” said Ryan Sheffield, Neosho Central Campus Principal.

“Some of the students get a free entry depending upon how well they do if they get chosen for it, then they get like a free entry for it and that’s kind of like the whole thing for this, and plus it’s like a little fun activity for us,” said Luca Price, Neosho Central Campus Junior.

Some of these students will also help the “Neosho Arts Council” next week by volunteering.