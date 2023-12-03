NEOSHO, Mo. — 120 people, mostly kids, from across the area have put in hours of work over the past eight weeks — all for one night.

“I think this is my sixth season, because I started when I was ten,” said Sierra Hicks, Proclamation Youth Choir.

Sierra Hicks says it’s the people and the music…

That keep her coming back to the Proclamation Youth Choir every year.

“There’s a lot of great people involved, and the songs actually mean something, as opposed to a lot of other stuff,” said Hicks.

Choir co-director Hannah Olson says the choir was born with one big goal in mind.

“We began the choir for this concerning trend we see happening for really the lack of congregational singing in many of our local churches,” said Hannah Olson, Co-Director, Proclamation Youth Choir.

Packs a lot into a short period.

“Eight weekly rehearsals starting in October and then ending with our concert in December,” said Olson.

Hannah says the choir began seven years ago and has grown every year, reaching about 120 members this year.

Some of these kids have been there the entire time.

“And that has been a tremendous honor for us to know that their parents would entrust us with many hours to invest in their child and to pour these truths into them,” said Olson.

For James Morris, performing with the choir has helped him grow as a musician…

“Being able to copy them somewhat and also be able to see what they’re doing well at and then being able to do it again has helped me a lot this year,” said James Morris, Proclamation Youth Choir.

While the concert will feature several songs, James and Sierra say there’s already a favorite amongst the singers.

What’s Sierra’s favorite song?

“Behold Our God. It’s the very last song, and it’s the best,” said Hicks.

“It’s just a really grand way to end the choir performance,” said Morris, “It’s definitely worth it. It’s definitely worth all of the practices, even though it’s one performance.”

The Proclamation Youth Choir’s Christmas performance will be held Saturday, December 9th at 6:00 p.m. at Missouri Southern’s Taylor Performing Arts Center.