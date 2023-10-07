NEOSHO, Mo. — An annual tradition returns to Neosho.

It’s the “Neosho Fall Festival,” in full swing this morning (Saturday). It all kicked off with the Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest.

Over 50 people signed up to compete this year. Contestants were divided into three age divisions.

Artists started drawing at 10 this morning and received one box of chalk. They then had four hours to complete their masterpieces.

“Days like today really help celebrate, you know, the creatives, the people who are really paving the way for the arts for the future,” said Josh Novak, Neosho Art Council Board Member.

The Sidewalk Art Contest ended at 2 today for judging, and winners from each age division had chances to win cash prizes.