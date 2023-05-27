NEOSHO, Mo. — High-flying jumps and photo-finishes were quite the sight today at the Chicken Dinner Raceway in Neosho.

That’s because the “In the Dirt Series” hosted its “Show Me Challenge Race”.

Racers competed in six different classes—from novice all the way to seasoned drivers.

Today’s visitors at the track tell us they love being able to come hang out with friends and meet new people in the community, all while doing something they enjoy.

“We’re open to anybody, it does not cost to come and watch, it’s always free. If you want to race we do have that available, it’s twenty-five dollars a class to come and race, and we love having people out. It’s a family-friendly environment, we keep everything calm, we love having people out,” said Ronald Hanna, “In the Dirt Series” driver & organizer.

Upcoming events for the “In the Dirt Series” include June’s “Rooster Race” on the 23rd and 24th.

If you’d like more information about the series and its events, visit their Facebook page, here.