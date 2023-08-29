NEOSHO, Mo. — George Washington Carver Elementary is the first “Venture-Victor” fundraiser recipient from Venture Group Real Estate.

It encourages students, parents and community members to find a rock — paint it in any way they’d like — and place it outside the school.

As “Victor” grows — so does the school’s ability to provide resources to its students and teachers. For every rock painted and placed Venture Group Real Estate will donate a dollar to Carver’s PTO.

“We encourage everyone to get involved; our family members, our students, our community can all make a rock, bring any kind of rock, paint it to their creativity and imagination, and just add it to Victor as he makes his way around the building,” said Tonna Powers, Principal at George Washington Carver Elementary.

“His name is Victor, and it’s a very creative, exciting and fun process that the kids get to be a part of, it’s a fundraiser event that we are having, Venture Group actually asked us to be a part of it, so then we are going to paint our rocks and see if we can make it around the building,” said Natalie Kidd, First Grade Teacher at George Washington Carver Elementary.

The fundraiser runs through October 1st.