NEOSHO, Mo. — A school-wide morale boost at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Neosho has successfully raised more than $1,146 for students.

The school partnered with Venture Real Estate Group in the past month for this initiative. They created a rock snake called “Victor” that wrapped around the building. For every rock that was painted and added to the snake, Venture Real Estate Group donated one dollar to the school’s PTO.

In total, there were 1,146 rocks added to Victor, which now translates to the amount of money raised. Victor will remain at the school for all the students to admire and celebrate their hard work.