NEOSHO, Mo. — There are just two months to go before Neosho’s newest school opens for students — but there’s still a lot of construction ahead for “Rise Elementary.”

“Rise is about 50% complete. We hope to about August one, start doing a punch list and get everything finalized,” said Richie Fretwell, Neosho Asst. Supt.

But the structure built in the 1800s still has a lot of changes to accomplish before that happens.

It starts with a new floorplan to transform the former warehouse into an elementary school.

“All the walls are in place; all sheetrock is being done of the annex area where the office is that that in the fourth floor or the last areas to be mud and taped. First floor, second floor and third floor had been mud and taped . You’ll see some paint you’ll see some tile work on those,” said Fretwell.

The “Haas Building” isn’t just changing on the inside.

There are also new windows and sidewalks outside.

The 125-year-old building is on the National Register of Historic Places, which means certain features will be preserved throughout the transformation.

“We basically took it down to the bare bones. We’re starting over so it’ll be like a brand new school, so it had very good bones. So we’re excited about the structure we bought and what we’re going to build for the future,” said Fretwell.

Including technology.

The $7 million project will have a long list of digital tools to boost learning.

“We will have all those every room will have a smart board. We’ll have some portable smart boards so they can pull out in some of the learning areas in the hallways in different areas that they’ve made. For extra space of Wi-Fi will be complete,” said Fretwell.

Rise Elementary is expected to enroll more than two hundred students focused on science, technology, engineering, art, and math — or STEAM — programming.

It will officially launch classes on August 21st.