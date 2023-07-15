NEOSHO, Mo. — Donors, alumni, and the community all gather in Neosho, today (Saturday) – for something new.

The Neosho School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Freeman Health System Performing Arts Center, this morning at the Neosho High School – where the new center is located.

The center’s donors and some teachers took the opportunity to show appreciation for its support – and to speak on their plans for the Performing Arts Center.

Today’s visitors were treated to a tour of all its features — like a new stage, a band room, and the new choir room.

Live performances were offered from the Neosho High School Band and Choir — as well as performances from some Neosho alumni.

“This is a big deal to have this venue not only for our students but our community to bring in acts and performances to come here to be a part of our community but without their votes none of this would happen so it’s really a testament to the investment our community has made to our students and our staff,” said Dr. Jim Cummings, Superintendent Neosho School District.

One of the next events that will use the Performing Art Center is the Neosho High School Theatre Class performing “The Wizard of Oz” in November.