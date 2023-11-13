NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho City officials say new things are coming to their annual Christmas lights display.

Lights are being strung at Big Spring Park, and Parks Manager, Kenny Balls, says there are more of them than ever this year.

Work began last week and isn’t expected to be finished until just days before the display’s reveal on Thursday, November 30th.

So, what’s new?

There will be new lighting down McCord St. for the first time ever, to increase the size of the city’s annual celebration.

“At Christmas time, we get a lot of visitors, lot of people from different town come down and look at the lights, so the crew is taking great pride in their work and are doing our due diligence and best to get it done and in place by November 30th,” said Kenny Balls, Neosho Parks Manager.

Balls says everyone is invited to the “Unveiling of the Lights” — Thursday, November 30 at 5:30.